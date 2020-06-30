All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

811 19th St. #1

811 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

811 19th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
811 19th St. #1 - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY - 02/16/2020 (4:30PM-5:15PM)

Front townhouse built in 2013, just steps from Montana Avenue. This spectacular, nearly 1600 SF condo features extensive outdoor space -- including large wraparound patio and expansive private rooftop deck. There are 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 side-by-side parking, and inside laundry room. Enjoy designer finishes, polished concrete floors, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances. Prime location near Montana Avenue, Franklin Elementary, The Farms market, Douglas Park, Whole Foods, and much more. Unfurnished.

(RLNE4462449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 19th St. #1 have any available units?
811 19th St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 811 19th St. #1 have?
Some of 811 19th St. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 19th St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
811 19th St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 19th St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 811 19th St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 811 19th St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 811 19th St. #1 offers parking.
Does 811 19th St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 19th St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 19th St. #1 have a pool?
No, 811 19th St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 811 19th St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 811 19th St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 19th St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 19th St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 19th St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 19th St. #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

