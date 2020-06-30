Amenities

811 19th St. #1 - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY - 02/16/2020 (4:30PM-5:15PM)



Front townhouse built in 2013, just steps from Montana Avenue. This spectacular, nearly 1600 SF condo features extensive outdoor space -- including large wraparound patio and expansive private rooftop deck. There are 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 side-by-side parking, and inside laundry room. Enjoy designer finishes, polished concrete floors, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances. Prime location near Montana Avenue, Franklin Elementary, The Farms market, Douglas Park, Whole Foods, and much more. Unfurnished.



