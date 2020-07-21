All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

731 SAN VICENTE

731 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

731 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Major price reduction! Exceptional early 20th Century Spanish home for lease. Classic design elements & details lend sophistication, beauty, & charm to this light-filled house. Original features include a hand-carved wood door, exposed beams, high ceilings, & arched walkways. Ground floor features a perfect entertaining venue w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace & adjacent dining room. Downstairs also features 1 bedroom & a classy private office, each with their own separate entrances, & 1 bath. Second floor features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. There are quaint outdoor sitting areas in the front & the back as well as balconies off of the bedrooms. The home is set back from San Vicente & is tucked away behind tall hedges for ultimate privacy. Garage w/bath that can be used as a guesthouse, parking, study, office, maids or theater. Located close to the beach, Montana Ave., Promenade, Stairs & Brentwood Country Mart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
731 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 731 SAN VICENTE have?
Some of 731 SAN VICENTE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
731 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 731 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 731 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 SAN VICENTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 731 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 731 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 SAN VICENTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 SAN VICENTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 SAN VICENTE does not have units with air conditioning.
