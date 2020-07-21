731 SAN VICENTE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Major price reduction! Exceptional early 20th Century Spanish home for lease. Classic design elements & details lend sophistication, beauty, & charm to this light-filled house. Original features include a hand-carved wood door, exposed beams, high ceilings, & arched walkways. Ground floor features a perfect entertaining venue w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace & adjacent dining room. Downstairs also features 1 bedroom & a classy private office, each with their own separate entrances, & 1 bath. Second floor features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. There are quaint outdoor sitting areas in the front & the back as well as balconies off of the bedrooms. The home is set back from San Vicente & is tucked away behind tall hedges for ultimate privacy. Garage w/bath that can be used as a guesthouse, parking, study, office, maids or theater. Located close to the beach, Montana Ave., Promenade, Stairs & Brentwood Country Mart.