Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

725 9TH Street

725 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bright townhouse-style apartment in well-maintained building. Spacious living room, dining area & kitchen on ground floor with half-bath. Large closet storage under stairs. Newer appliances, granite counters & tiled floors in kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. 2 bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans upstairs. Updated bathroom and linen storage outside bedrooms. Carport parking for 1 vehicle at rear of building. City parking permits available for additional parking on street. Great location less than a half-block from Montana Ave with all its shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 9TH Street have any available units?
725 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 725 9TH Street have?
Some of 725 9TH Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 725 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 725 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 725 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 725 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
