725 9TH Street

Amenities
Bright townhouse-style apartment in well-maintained building. Spacious living room, dining area & kitchen on ground floor with half-bath. Large closet storage under stairs. Newer appliances, granite counters & tiled floors in kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. 2 bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans upstairs. Updated bathroom and linen storage outside bedrooms. Carport parking for 1 vehicle at rear of building. City parking permits available for additional parking on street. Great location less than a half-block from Montana Ave with all its shops and restaurants.