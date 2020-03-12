718 LINCOLN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 2BR, 3BA Front Facing Townhouse with a Den plus Loft/Office area. Bright home with high ceilings, wood floors, and quality finishes throughout. High ceilings greet you when you enter the home, gourmet kitchen opens to the dining room and living area with fireplace and two patios with French doors. Next level is a den/media room with laundry. Third level has a Master bedroom w/spa bathroom and 2nd bedroom en suite. Top floor has loft which open to a large roof deck with mountain, ocean, city views. 2 Car Garage. Fantastic location, close to restaurants, shopping and beach.