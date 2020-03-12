All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

718 LINCOLN

718 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

718 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 2BR, 3BA Front Facing Townhouse with a Den plus Loft/Office area. Bright home with high ceilings, wood floors, and quality finishes throughout. High ceilings greet you when you enter the home, gourmet kitchen opens to the dining room and living area with fireplace and two patios with French doors. Next level is a den/media room with laundry. Third level has a Master bedroom w/spa bathroom and 2nd bedroom en suite. Top floor has loft which open to a large roof deck with mountain, ocean, city views. 2 Car Garage. Fantastic location, close to restaurants, shopping and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 LINCOLN have any available units?
718 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 718 LINCOLN have?
Some of 718 LINCOLN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
718 LINCOLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 718 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 718 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 718 LINCOLN offers parking.
Does 718 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 LINCOLN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 718 LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 718 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 718 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 718 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 LINCOLN has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
