Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming vacation rental fully furnished in the heart of Santa Monica near Montana Avenue shops and the Brentwood Mart. Only minutes to the beach, best hiking, 3rd Street Promenade shops and entertainment. Beautiful and bright traditional home with spacious 3 bed + 2 ba plus a small guest house. Enjoy cooking in this gourmet kitchen and dining on the outdoor deck. Perfect for Santa Monica Living! One of a kind!