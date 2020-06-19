702 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful, updated Quintessential Cape Cod home sits on the sand inviting you to vacation every day. Enjoy sunsets that will melt your heart. Upper level dedicated to the Romantic Master suite, inclusive of a den with a wood-burning fireplace all leading you out onto the expansive deck for your morning coffee or sweet sunsets. Head on views from the entire suite. Downstairs has a large "great room" that is the perfect California lifestyle, hardwood flooring, open family and living area all leading to a verdant and private courtyard "living room" complete with spa. Wonderful complete kitchen with breakfast area, office and two additional bedrooms with en-suite bath down. Attached is a one-bedroom guest home complete with projector and screen, infrared sauna and kitchen with its own access. Sports Court on the beach and too much more to mention! Welcome to the California Dream.