Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

702 PALISADES BEACH Road

702 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

702 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful, updated Quintessential Cape Cod home sits on the sand inviting you to vacation every day. Enjoy sunsets that will melt your heart. Upper level dedicated to the Romantic Master suite, inclusive of a den with a wood-burning fireplace all leading you out onto the expansive deck for your morning coffee or sweet sunsets. Head on views from the entire suite. Downstairs has a large "great room" that is the perfect California lifestyle, hardwood flooring, open family and living area all leading to a verdant and private courtyard "living room" complete with spa. Wonderful complete kitchen with breakfast area, office and two additional bedrooms with en-suite bath down. Attached is a one-bedroom guest home complete with projector and screen, infrared sauna and kitchen with its own access. Sports Court on the beach and too much more to mention! Welcome to the California Dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
702 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 702 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
702 PALISADES BEACH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road does offer parking.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
