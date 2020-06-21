All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 660 Ocean Park Dr A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
660 Ocean Park Dr A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

660 Ocean Park Dr A

660 Ocean Park Blvd · (323) 892-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

660 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Move In Special - Beach Bungalow - Property Id: 72692

Move in in July and get Sept. RENT FREE!
Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings to book a showing: 323-892-7237

This Super Cute, super clean, super cozy 1 bedroom bungalow is tucked away on a gated property a few blocks from Main Street. Live waking distance to the beach, bars, and restaurants. Also Bike to SM Silicon Beach, coffee shops and co-working. Near the 10 FWY and pet friendly with add'l $300 deposit. Enjoy convenient parking in your own garage!
Laundry facilities also on site, as is a bbq area, rooftop patio, bike storage and your own private private porch.

Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings to book a showing: 323-892-7237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72692
Property Id 72692

(RLNE5842759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have any available units?
660 Ocean Park Dr A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have?
Some of 660 Ocean Park Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Ocean Park Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
660 Ocean Park Dr A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Ocean Park Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Ocean Park Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 660 Ocean Park Dr A does offer parking.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Ocean Park Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have a pool?
No, 660 Ocean Park Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have accessible units?
No, 660 Ocean Park Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Ocean Park Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Ocean Park Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Ocean Park Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 660 Ocean Park Dr A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity