660 Ocean Park Dr A

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Move In Special - Beach Bungalow - Property Id: 72692



Move in in July and get Sept. RENT FREE!

This Super Cute, super clean, super cozy 1 bedroom bungalow is tucked away on a gated property a few blocks from Main Street. Live waking distance to the beach, bars, and restaurants. Also Bike to SM Silicon Beach, coffee shops and co-working. Near the 10 FWY and pet friendly with add'l $300 deposit. Enjoy convenient parking in your own garage!

Laundry facilities also on site, as is a bbq area, rooftop patio, bike storage and your own private private porch.



Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings to book a showing: 323-892-7237

