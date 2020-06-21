660 Ocean Park Dr A

Amenities
Move In Special - Beach Bungalow
Move in in July and get Sept. RENT FREE!
Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings to book a showing: 323-892-7237
This Super Cute, super clean, super cozy 1 bedroom bungalow is tucked away on a gated property a few blocks from Main Street. Live waking distance to the beach, bars, and restaurants. Also Bike to SM Silicon Beach, coffee shops and co-working. Near the 10 FWY and pet friendly with add'l $300 deposit. Enjoy convenient parking in your own garage!
Laundry facilities also on site, as is a bbq area, rooftop patio, bike storage and your own private private porch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72692
Property Id 72692
