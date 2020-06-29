653 RAYMOND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

One-of-a-kind Ocean Park architectural home, offered for lease for the first time. Designed by KDA's Kevin Daly, this 4-bed/3-bath masterpiece is located in the highly-desirable southern section of Ocean Park, just blocks from Santa Monica Beach. The home is anchored by it's light filled living room with high ceilings, opening to gardens on either side: to the west, a formal terrace, to the east, a garden opens from the kitchen and dining area. The movable panels control the amount of light brought into the space as well as the level of ocean breeze through the entire floor. There are 2 covered parking spaces contained within a large motor court. Other features include, wood burning fireplace, pool, spa and patio with BBQ area. The private areas and bedrooms are located on the upper level of the house, with radiant heat throughout.