Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
653 RAYMOND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

653 RAYMOND Avenue

653 Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

653 Raymond Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One-of-a-kind Ocean Park architectural home, offered for lease for the first time. Designed by KDA's Kevin Daly, this 4-bed/3-bath masterpiece is located in the highly-desirable southern section of Ocean Park, just blocks from Santa Monica Beach. The home is anchored by it's light filled living room with high ceilings, opening to gardens on either side: to the west, a formal terrace, to the east, a garden opens from the kitchen and dining area. The movable panels control the amount of light brought into the space as well as the level of ocean breeze through the entire floor. There are 2 covered parking spaces contained within a large motor court. Other features include, wood burning fireplace, pool, spa and patio with BBQ area. The private areas and bedrooms are located on the upper level of the house, with radiant heat throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have any available units?
653 RAYMOND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have?
Some of 653 RAYMOND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 RAYMOND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
653 RAYMOND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 RAYMOND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 653 RAYMOND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 653 RAYMOND Avenue offers parking.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 RAYMOND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 653 RAYMOND Avenue has a pool.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 653 RAYMOND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 RAYMOND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 RAYMOND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 RAYMOND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

