Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
640 17TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

640 17TH Street

640 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Luxurious fully furnished & extensively renovated estate. Perfectly located just a block from trendy Montana Ave - caf~s, restaurants & boutique shopping! Furnished with lavish, yet comfortable, d~cor- perfect for both formal & casual entertaining. Appx. 6,000sqft of living space on 3 levels. Solar powered, high ceilings, hardwood floors & plenty of natural light! Smart house tech with speakers, surveillance, lighting & thermostat control! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless Wolf appliances. Lower level features a large family room with fireplace, media room, fully equipped gym, study & two en-suite bedrooms. Dreamy master suite with fireplace, dual walk-in closets, balcony & westward exposure for enjoying ocean breezes & sunset views. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms. Covered patio with heat lamps perfect for dining al-fresco, overlooks the grassy backyard bordered by tall hedges. A gas firepit surrounded by cozy seating set the stage for lovely evenings with friends & family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 17TH Street have any available units?
640 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 640 17TH Street have?
Some of 640 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 640 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 640 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 640 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 640 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 640 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 640 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

