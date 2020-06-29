640 17TH Street

Amenities

Luxurious fully furnished & extensively renovated estate. Perfectly located just a block from trendy Montana Ave - caf~s, restaurants & boutique shopping! Furnished with lavish, yet comfortable, d~cor- perfect for both formal & casual entertaining. Appx. 6,000sqft of living space on 3 levels. Solar powered, high ceilings, hardwood floors & plenty of natural light! Smart house tech with speakers, surveillance, lighting & thermostat control! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless Wolf appliances. Lower level features a large family room with fireplace, media room, fully equipped gym, study & two en-suite bedrooms. Dreamy master suite with fireplace, dual walk-in closets, balcony & westward exposure for enjoying ocean breezes & sunset views. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms. Covered patio with heat lamps perfect for dining al-fresco, overlooks the grassy backyard bordered by tall hedges. A gas firepit surrounded by cozy seating set the stage for lovely evenings with friends & family!