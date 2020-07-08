All apartments in Santa Monica
618 Lincoln
618 Lincoln

618 Lincoln Blvd · (310) 625-8983
Location

618 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3+2.5 North of Montana end-unit townhome is clean, fresh, and is sure to inspire the beachy NOMO/AWOL lifestyle. With only one common wall, the first floor features an open floor plan living, dining area, breakfast bar & a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. The living room showcases a fireplace and French doors that will draw you out to a spacious, open-air outdoor patio - perfect for warm summer BBQs. All three bedrooms are located upstairs which includes the large primary bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom. Laundry inside, central HVAC, two-car side-by-side direct access parking, recessed lighting & wood floors. Close to Ocean Ave and shopping, coffee + eateries on Montana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Lincoln have any available units?
618 Lincoln has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 Lincoln have?
Some of 618 Lincoln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
618 Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Lincoln pet-friendly?
No, 618 Lincoln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 618 Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, 618 Lincoln offers parking.
Does 618 Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Lincoln have a pool?
No, 618 Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 618 Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 618 Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Lincoln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 Lincoln has units with air conditioning.
