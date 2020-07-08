618 Lincoln

Amenities

This 3+2.5 North of Montana end-unit townhome is clean, fresh, and is sure to inspire the beachy NOMO/AWOL lifestyle. With only one common wall, the first floor features an open floor plan living, dining area, breakfast bar & a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. The living room showcases a fireplace and French doors that will draw you out to a spacious, open-air outdoor patio - perfect for warm summer BBQs. All three bedrooms are located upstairs which includes the large primary bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom. Laundry inside, central HVAC, two-car side-by-side direct access parking, recessed lighting & wood floors. Close to Ocean Ave and shopping, coffee + eateries on Montana.