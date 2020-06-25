523 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Corner lot Craftsman - 2Bd/ 2Ba + Loft - This spectacular home is like no other! Upon entry, your eyes are drawn to the 9ft ceilings, immense amount of natural light, cozy fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ brand new cabinets, marble countertops, farmhouse sink and brand-new appliances. The first bedroom is spacious, has custom closet organizers, antique Moroccan light fixtures and double doors that open out to the serene courtyard and Jacuzzi. The spacious master bedroom features grass cloth wallpaper, ample closet space and custom light fixtures. Master bathroom is complete with dual sink vanity and oversized custom tile tub. The upstairs loft is the perfect guest bedroom or office and is complete with a projection system, surround sound speakers, bay window seating and additional storage. Relax on the private rooftop deck, take a short stroll to Main street or the beach - it's all just blocks away!