Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

523 PACIFIC Street

523 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Corner lot Craftsman - 2Bd/ 2Ba + Loft - This spectacular home is like no other! Upon entry, your eyes are drawn to the 9ft ceilings, immense amount of natural light, cozy fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ brand new cabinets, marble countertops, farmhouse sink and brand-new appliances. The first bedroom is spacious, has custom closet organizers, antique Moroccan light fixtures and double doors that open out to the serene courtyard and Jacuzzi. The spacious master bedroom features grass cloth wallpaper, ample closet space and custom light fixtures. Master bathroom is complete with dual sink vanity and oversized custom tile tub. The upstairs loft is the perfect guest bedroom or office and is complete with a projection system, surround sound speakers, bay window seating and additional storage. Relax on the private rooftop deck, take a short stroll to Main street or the beach - it's all just blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
523 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 523 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 523 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 523 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 523 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 PACIFIC Street does not have units with air conditioning.
