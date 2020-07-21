434 14TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Prime lease opportunity in coveted North of Montana location. This charming Spanish home exudes warmth, character and charm. Highlights include refinished wood floors, new carpeting in the bedrooms and fresh interior/exterior paint. Gorgeous living room room space has bay window and tiled fireplace. Spacious kitchen with laundry room, breakfast nook and adjacent formal dining room. Light and bright 3 bed/2 bath floor plan offers great indoor-outdoor flow and also features a garage that was converted, ideal for an office or workout room. Large private backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, with a great deck, fruit trees and spacious grassy area. Amazing location is just blocks from world-class shopping and restaurants on trendy Montana Avenue as well as Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.