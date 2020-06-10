All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

426 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
Steps from Ocean Ave, this rare Santa Monica compound features a full sized private tennis court. Situated on a half acre flat lot, this 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath has an additional studio/office with a full bath. Walk through the foyer into a bright living room & dining room with a fireplace, skylights, & wall to wall french doors that open to a lush outdoor terrace. The kitchen features a large walk in pantry & opens up to a family room and second dining space with its own fireplace & french doors to the back yard. The outdoor space is perfect for al fresco dining & entertaining while enjoying the large manicured lawn & tennis court. The master suite has 2 walk in closets & a master bath complete with a soaking tub. With built ins for storage & vintage touches throughout, this home is functional & sweet with a tranquil outdoor living space that feels like an elevated garden retreat. Located in the desirable neighborhood North of Montana, this is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have any available units?
426 GEORGINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have?
Some of 426 GEORGINA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 GEORGINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
426 GEORGINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 GEORGINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 426 GEORGINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue offer parking?
No, 426 GEORGINA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 GEORGINA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have a pool?
No, 426 GEORGINA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 426 GEORGINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 GEORGINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 GEORGINA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 GEORGINA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

