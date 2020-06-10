426 GEORGINA Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

Steps from Ocean Ave, this rare Santa Monica compound features a full sized private tennis court. Situated on a half acre flat lot, this 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath has an additional studio/office with a full bath. Walk through the foyer into a bright living room & dining room with a fireplace, skylights, & wall to wall french doors that open to a lush outdoor terrace. The kitchen features a large walk in pantry & opens up to a family room and second dining space with its own fireplace & french doors to the back yard. The outdoor space is perfect for al fresco dining & entertaining while enjoying the large manicured lawn & tennis court. The master suite has 2 walk in closets & a master bath complete with a soaking tub. With built ins for storage & vintage touches throughout, this home is functional & sweet with a tranquil outdoor living space that feels like an elevated garden retreat. Located in the desirable neighborhood North of Montana, this is the perfect place to call home!