Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 6BR, 5BA family home in Franklin School District. Great for entertaining with an open floor plan. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen w/family room and office off the entry. Upstairs entails 4BR-3 kids bedrooms and a large master with terrace and spa bathroom. Downstairs has two other bedrooms, one for the maid off the kitchen and one can be a playroom/guest room. Gorgeous pool and spa in back yard. Landlord to pay for gardner & pool.