3117 Virginia Avenue

Remodeled 5 bedrooms, 5 bath single level home in beautiful Santa Monica City. 3 en suites, lots of space to relax and unwind and/or work from home. Laminated wood floors throughout, granite counter top. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Partially Furnished or negotiable. Private backyard with fruit trees. 2 car garage in the back. Close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Gandara Park,, Santa Monica College, and downtown Santa Monica. Home is now partially furnished differently than photos. Landlord agrees for tenant to sublease or use property as business or sober living, ask for details. Tenant to verify all public records info including sq. footage, school district, lot size, ordinances, zoning, rent control, permits.