Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

3117 Virginia Avenue

3117 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
rent controlled
Remodeled 5 bedrooms, 5 bath single level home in beautiful Santa Monica City. 3 en suites, lots of space to relax and unwind and/or work from home. Laminated wood floors throughout, granite counter top. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Partially Furnished or negotiable. Private backyard with fruit trees. 2 car garage in the back. Close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Gandara Park,, Santa Monica College, and downtown Santa Monica. Home is now partially furnished differently than photos. Landlord agrees for tenant to sublease or use property as business or sober living, ask for details. Tenant to verify all public records info including sq. footage, school district, lot size, ordinances, zoning, rent control, permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
3117 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3117 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 3117 Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3117 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3117 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

