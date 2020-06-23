Rent Calculator
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3105 Arizona Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3105 Arizona Avenue
3105 Arizona Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3105 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 750; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3195.00; IMRID13341
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3105 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 3105 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 3105 Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3105 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Arizona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 3105 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Arizona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
