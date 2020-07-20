All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
303 16th Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:24 PM

303 16th Street

303 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Original home on one of the quietest streets North of Montana. Tremendous neighborhood. Large pool with over-sized jacuzzi - ideal for kids and great for swimmers with swim jets installed and high-quality non-chlorine cleaning system. Large outdoor covered loggia opens onto private grassy yard and pool deck. Great indoor/outdoor living. Cozy living and dining room with fireplace and large french doors opening onto loggia.


Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 16th Street have any available units?
303 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 303 16th Street have?
Some of 303 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 16th Street offers parking.
Does 303 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 16th Street have a pool?
Yes, 303 16th Street has a pool.
Does 303 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 303 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
