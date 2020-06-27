All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3017 URBAN Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:20 PM

3017 URBAN Avenue

3017 Urban Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Urban Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous modern gem property in highly sought after urban tree lined neighborhood. Upscale residential area with a high walking score. Pico shops a short stroll away including places like Traders Joe, The Farmer's Market, and The Santa Monica Library. Gourmet remodeled kitchen with granite bathrooms, new tiles, brand new refinished hardwood floors, Entertainers dream backyard with decorative deck and custom separate patio area and noise reduction. Live the beach lifestyle and come home to your private paradise and retreat in Santa Monica! Urban Avenue welcomes you to this rare property in a warm and inviting neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have any available units?
3017 URBAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3017 URBAN Avenue have?
Some of 3017 URBAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 URBAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 URBAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 URBAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3017 URBAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3017 URBAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 URBAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 URBAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 URBAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 URBAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 URBAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 URBAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
