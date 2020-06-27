3017 URBAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous modern gem property in highly sought after urban tree lined neighborhood. Upscale residential area with a high walking score. Pico shops a short stroll away including places like Traders Joe, The Farmer's Market, and The Santa Monica Library. Gourmet remodeled kitchen with granite bathrooms, new tiles, brand new refinished hardwood floors, Entertainers dream backyard with decorative deck and custom separate patio area and noise reduction. Live the beach lifestyle and come home to your private paradise and retreat in Santa Monica! Urban Avenue welcomes you to this rare property in a warm and inviting neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.