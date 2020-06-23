3008 DELAWARE Avenue

Amenities

A delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath 1930's Traditional, completely updated, tucked away in the heart of our Stewart Park neighborhood on a tree-lined street. This home features a mix of hardwood and tiled floors throughout, a formal living room with a fireplace overlooking the dining room, kitchen with inside laundry, skylite in the hallway, beautiful bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, central heat and air, security system. A large private back yard,with a gazebo and fruit trees, great for entertaining, two car detached garage and a long driveway to accommodate more parking. This home is the perfect find in Santa Monica!