Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

3008 DELAWARE Avenue

3008 Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Delaware Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
A delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath 1930's Traditional, completely updated, tucked away in the heart of our Stewart Park neighborhood on a tree-lined street. This home features a mix of hardwood and tiled floors throughout, a formal living room with a fireplace overlooking the dining room, kitchen with inside laundry, skylite in the hallway, beautiful bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, central heat and air, security system. A large private back yard,with a gazebo and fruit trees, great for entertaining, two car detached garage and a long driveway to accommodate more parking. This home is the perfect find in Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have any available units?
3008 DELAWARE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have?
Some of 3008 DELAWARE Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 DELAWARE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3008 DELAWARE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 DELAWARE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 DELAWARE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3008 DELAWARE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
