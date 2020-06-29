2727 Santa Monica Blvd 304

Amenities
Beautiful Apartment in Santa Monica! - Property Id: 168603
Nestled on the hilltop overlooking Santa Monica, the apartments at 6th and Raymond have amazing views of the coastline. We are blocks from the beach and trendy Main Street and a short stroll to 3rd Street Promenade and the Santa Monica Pier. The best restaurants and shopping in LA.
One and two bedroom apartments are artfully appointed with wood grain laminate flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and rain showers.
We offer residents beautiful solar-heated courtyard pool, which is the focal point of our property. Our amazing rooftop sundeck offers spectacular view of Malibu, Palos Verdes and Hollywood. The views are breathtaking. 6th and Raymond, the place you'll want to live!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168603p
Property Id 168603
(RLNE5234572)