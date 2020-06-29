2727 Santa Monica Blvd 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Apartment in Santa Monica! - Property Id: 168603



Nestled on the hilltop overlooking Santa Monica, the apartments at 6th and Raymond have amazing views of the coastline. We are blocks from the beach and trendy Main Street and a short stroll to 3rd Street Promenade and the Santa Monica Pier. The best restaurants and shopping in LA.



One and two bedroom apartments are artfully appointed with wood grain laminate flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and rain showers.



We offer residents beautiful solar-heated courtyard pool, which is the focal point of our property. Our amazing rooftop sundeck offers spectacular view of Malibu, Palos Verdes and Hollywood. The views are breathtaking. 6th and Raymond, the place you'll want to live!

