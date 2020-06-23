2528 ARIZONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Elegant 2 story townhouse in quiet landscaped complex with large pool. Private patio, newer carpet upstairs and down, renovated kitchen with newer cabinetry and appliances, central air. Fireplace in Living room. Half bath downstairs. Master bedroom has beautiful high wood paneled cathedral ceiling, large ensuite bath and custom closets. 2nd bedroom with another full bath, and laundry also upstairs. Includes assigned carport and private garage. Conveniently located in beautiful Santa Monica near Expo line, Whole Foods, and many great cafes and restaurants. Non-smoking complex, renters insurance required. Do not disturb current occupants! Available March 1, 2019.