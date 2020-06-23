All apartments in Santa Monica
2528 ARIZONA Avenue

2528 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Elegant 2 story townhouse in quiet landscaped complex with large pool. Private patio, newer carpet upstairs and down, renovated kitchen with newer cabinetry and appliances, central air. Fireplace in Living room. Half bath downstairs. Master bedroom has beautiful high wood paneled cathedral ceiling, large ensuite bath and custom closets. 2nd bedroom with another full bath, and laundry also upstairs. Includes assigned carport and private garage. Conveniently located in beautiful Santa Monica near Expo line, Whole Foods, and many great cafes and restaurants. Non-smoking complex, renters insurance required. Do not disturb current occupants! Available March 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have any available units?
2528 ARIZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have?
Some of 2528 ARIZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 ARIZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2528 ARIZONA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 ARIZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 ARIZONA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2528 ARIZONA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
