2502 Arizona Avenue

Amenities
Spacious and updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome at the highly desirable, "The Woods," complex North of Santa Monica Blvd. Walking distance to Douglas Park, Wholefoods, Traders Joe, Bristol Farms, Starbucks, and trendy shops and restaurants. The unit has an excellent layout with new hardwood floors downstairs and bamboo floors upstairs. Fully renovated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bathroom upstairs with cathedral ceilings and en suite bathroom. Full-size washer and dryer. Fireplace. Water, gardener, and trash included. Pet okay.