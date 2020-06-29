All apartments in Santa Monica
2502 Arizona Avenue

2502 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome at the highly desirable, "The Woods," complex North of Santa Monica Blvd. Walking distance to Douglas Park, Wholefoods, Traders Joe, Bristol Farms, Starbucks, and trendy shops and restaurants. The unit has an excellent layout with new hardwood floors downstairs and bamboo floors upstairs. Fully renovated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bathroom upstairs with cathedral ceilings and en suite bathroom. Full-size washer and dryer. Fireplace. Water, gardener, and trash included. Pet okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
2502 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2502 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 2502 Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
No, 2502 Arizona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 2502 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2502 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

