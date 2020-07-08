2315 24TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming traditional light filled single family home has just been updated to have wood floors throughout. Located on a lovely street in Sunset Park and is available to lease now. This much loved home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cozy den/family room with a decorative fireplace, breakfast bar, a dining area and kitchen with updated appliances.Both the front and back yards are tranquil, serene and well manicured with persimmon, lemon, apricot, fig and grapefruit trees. It is basically your own private mini Farmers Market.Centrally located, a stone's throw, to both Pico and Ocean Park Blvd. restaurants and shops. This inviting house is only missing YOU to make it a home.