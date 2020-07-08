All apartments in Santa Monica
2315 24TH ST
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

2315 24TH ST

2315 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2315 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming traditional light filled single family home has just been updated to have wood floors throughout. Located on a lovely street in Sunset Park and is available to lease now. This much loved home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cozy den/family room with a decorative fireplace, breakfast bar, a dining area and kitchen with updated appliances.Both the front and back yards are tranquil, serene and well manicured with persimmon, lemon, apricot, fig and grapefruit trees. It is basically your own private mini Farmers Market.Centrally located, a stone's throw, to both Pico and Ocean Park Blvd. restaurants and shops. This inviting house is only missing YOU to make it a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 24TH ST have any available units?
2315 24TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2315 24TH ST have?
Some of 2315 24TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 24TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2315 24TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 24TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2315 24TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2315 24TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2315 24TH ST offers parking.
Does 2315 24TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 24TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 24TH ST have a pool?
No, 2315 24TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2315 24TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2315 24TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 24TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 24TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 24TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 24TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

