2311 4th Street

Beautiful and freshly painted 1-bedroom 1-bath condo in Santa Monica now for lease!! Complex amenities include a controlled access gated building with an assigned 1 car garage parking, community gym, herb garden, laundry area and a pool! Inside features include crown/baseboard molding, an amazing floor plan and ample windows that bring in lots of natural light! Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedroom. Upgraded designer Italian tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, Eurostone counter-tops and beautifully crafted cabinets with decorative metal handles. Bedroom is spacious with large windows and closet space! Located across Hotchkiss Park, minutes walk to Main Street, the ocean, 3rd Street Promenade, and the Santa Monica Pier!! An opportunity like this cannot be beat!