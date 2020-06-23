All apartments in Santa Monica
2311 4th Street
2311 4th Street

2311 4th Street · No Longer Available
2311 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and freshly painted 1-bedroom 1-bath condo in Santa Monica now for lease!! Complex amenities include a controlled access gated building with an assigned 1 car garage parking, community gym, herb garden, laundry area and a pool! Inside features include crown/baseboard molding, an amazing floor plan and ample windows that bring in lots of natural light! Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedroom. Upgraded designer Italian tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, Eurostone counter-tops and beautifully crafted cabinets with decorative metal handles. Bedroom is spacious with large windows and closet space! Located across Hotchkiss Park, minutes walk to Main Street, the ocean, 3rd Street Promenade, and the Santa Monica Pier!! An opportunity like this cannot be beat!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 2311 4th Street have any available units?
2311 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2311 4th Street have?
Some of 2311 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2311 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2311 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2311 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 2311 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2311 4th Street has a pool.
Does 2311 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2311 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
