All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2308 Schader Dr. #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2308 Schader Dr. #208
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2308 Schader Dr. #208

2308 Schader Drive · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2308 Schader Drive, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
lobby
Opportunity knocks! Two-bedroom condo in one of Santa Monica's best maintained and managed buildings! - This unit features an open living room with newly installed laminate flooring, plantation shutters, freshly painted walls, energy efficient dual pane windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, private patio, ample cabinet space, generous closet space (walk-in), and in unit washer/dryer.
Please note: The refrigerator has been maintained and repaired within the past month and the washer/dryer units will be completely replaced with new models before you move in! The unit includes two 2 tandem parking spots. Gated and Secure access building with lush maintained landscape. In addition, it’s a quiet atmosphere, with no loud noises from neighbors. Updates completed in the building over the past 6 months include:

- Lobby floor polishing and replacement of mirrors

- New carpets in stairwells

- Laminate flooring in general walkways

- Multiple new security cameras installed

This condo is in the perfect location and is close to world class restaurants, gyms, hospitals, etc.! Some examples include:

- Providence Saint John's Hospital (4 min walk)

- Whole Foods and Trader Joes (10 min walk)

- Colorado Center (5 min walk)

- Water Garden (5 min walk)

- Tri-Fit Gym, voted Santa Monica's best! (5 min walk)

- Tartine Bakery (10 min walk)

- Santa Monica Brew Works (10 min walk)

- 10 Santa Monica Freeway (5 min drive)

- Santa Monica Promenade (6 min drive)

- Santa Monica Pier (8 min drive)

- Santa Monica College (5 min drive)

- Expo Line to Downtown (10 min walk)

- Montana Avenue (5 min drive)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have any available units?
2308 Schader Dr. #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have?
Some of 2308 Schader Dr. #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Schader Dr. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Schader Dr. #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Schader Dr. #208 pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 does offer parking.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have a pool?
No, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have accessible units?
No, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Schader Dr. #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Schader Dr. #208 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2308 Schader Dr. #208?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity