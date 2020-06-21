2308 Schader Dr. #208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking lobby

Opportunity knocks! Two-bedroom condo in one of Santa Monica's best maintained and managed buildings! - This unit features an open living room with newly installed laminate flooring, plantation shutters, freshly painted walls, energy efficient dual pane windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, private patio, ample cabinet space, generous closet space (walk-in), and in unit washer/dryer.

Please note: The refrigerator has been maintained and repaired within the past month and the washer/dryer units will be completely replaced with new models before you move in! The unit includes two 2 tandem parking spots. Gated and Secure access building with lush maintained landscape. In addition, it’s a quiet atmosphere, with no loud noises from neighbors. Updates completed in the building over the past 6 months include:



- Lobby floor polishing and replacement of mirrors



- New carpets in stairwells



- Laminate flooring in general walkways



- Multiple new security cameras installed



This condo is in the perfect location and is close to world class restaurants, gyms, hospitals, etc.! Some examples include:



- Providence Saint John's Hospital (4 min walk)



- Whole Foods and Trader Joes (10 min walk)



- Colorado Center (5 min walk)



- Water Garden (5 min walk)



- Tri-Fit Gym, voted Santa Monica's best! (5 min walk)



- Tartine Bakery (10 min walk)



- Santa Monica Brew Works (10 min walk)



- 10 Santa Monica Freeway (5 min drive)



- Santa Monica Promenade (6 min drive)



- Santa Monica Pier (8 min drive)



- Santa Monica College (5 min drive)



- Expo Line to Downtown (10 min walk)



- Montana Avenue (5 min drive)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840708)