Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
201 7th St
201 7th St

201 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
media room
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Classic 1899 Victorian, steps from Dolores Park.

Fully restored top-to-bottom, the flat has two handsome bedrooms, each with a queen bed, with lots of natural light, two full bathrooms, living room, formal dining room, and large back patio with outdoor fireplace and manicured garden. The kitchen is a chefs dream -- a classic motif with modern amenities which include a six-burner gas stove, large refrigerator, lit cabinets and refrigerated wine cellar.

This upstairs flat is approximately 1,800 square feet (170 square meters), has 14-foot high (4.3 meter) ceilings throughout, and can accommodate up to 6 guests, 4 guests in each of the queen size beds and then for the 5th and 6th guest there is a queen size pullout sofa. Amenities include Miele washer & dryer, refrigerator, Direct Satellite TV, Apple TV, Netflix, and Wi-Fi.

Take a movie at the Castro Theatre. Stroll through Dolores Park. Have the best burrito, crepe or falafel in the Mission. Walk down to Valencia St. and discover the many diverse restaurants and boutiques. Buy groceries down the street at Bi-Rite and pastries and coffee at Tartines. Safeway and Walgreens pharmacy is open 24/7, all within walking distance. As is public transit -Muni, BART and the easiest place to catch a taxicab in San Francisco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 7th St have any available units?
201 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 201 7th St have?
Some of 201 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
201 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 201 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 201 7th St offer parking?
No, 201 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 201 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 7th St have a pool?
No, 201 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 201 7th St have accessible units?
No, 201 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
