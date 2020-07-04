1930 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Pristine & Sophisticated, Light & Bright! This luxury townhome renovation was completed in 2018 and taken down to the studs! No expense spared in creating this designer-perfect family home. Fresh Sterling Oak flooring leads to a spacious living room complete with stainless steel banisters, Restoration Hardware fixtures, home theater surround sound and tasteful built-in storage throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen includes a Thermador 6 burner stove, Caesarstone countertops, 11 stage water filtration system and custom cabinetry with lighting inside each drawer. Soaring ceilings and large windows with custom linen drapes entice restful sleep in the master bedroom, especially after a deep soak in your cast iron tub! Private, direct entrance from garage, private patio, new washer and dryer upstairs, brand new roof, brand new A/C, gas fireplace, cork soundproofing on 2nd fl., wired for ethernet, USB outlets. Coveted Franklin Elementary, Lincoln Middle School. Welcome home.