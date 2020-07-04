All apartments in Santa Monica
1930 WASHINGTON Avenue
1930 WASHINGTON Avenue

1930 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Pristine & Sophisticated, Light & Bright! This luxury townhome renovation was completed in 2018 and taken down to the studs! No expense spared in creating this designer-perfect family home. Fresh Sterling Oak flooring leads to a spacious living room complete with stainless steel banisters, Restoration Hardware fixtures, home theater surround sound and tasteful built-in storage throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen includes a Thermador 6 burner stove, Caesarstone countertops, 11 stage water filtration system and custom cabinetry with lighting inside each drawer. Soaring ceilings and large windows with custom linen drapes entice restful sleep in the master bedroom, especially after a deep soak in your cast iron tub! Private, direct entrance from garage, private patio, new washer and dryer upstairs, brand new roof, brand new A/C, gas fireplace, cork soundproofing on 2nd fl., wired for ethernet, USB outlets. Coveted Franklin Elementary, Lincoln Middle School. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1930 WASHINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 WASHINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1930 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with air conditioning.

