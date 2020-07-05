All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

1844 16th St

1844 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1844 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
$4,495 - Large 2 bed, 2 Bath in Santa Monica. Newly remodeled house with large private yard and in unit washer/dryer. One mile from beach. This completely remodeled architectural house has gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel range, double door refrigerator, and dishwasher. New Hardwood floors. New Washer/dryer, new cabinets with crown molding and custom stone counters. 2 new baths with a newly tiled custom shower, new vanity and chic tiled floor. Private yard, 2-car parking plus permit parking in front of unit. Perfect unit for professional person/family and perfect for pets, entertainment and barbecues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 16th St have any available units?
1844 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1844 16th St have?
Some of 1844 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1844 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1844 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1844 16th St offers parking.
Does 1844 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 16th St have a pool?
No, 1844 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1844 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1844 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1844 16th St has units with air conditioning.

