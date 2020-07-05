1844 16th St

Amenities
$4,495 - Large 2 bed, 2 Bath in Santa Monica. Newly remodeled house with large private yard and in unit washer/dryer. One mile from beach. This completely remodeled architectural house has gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel range, double door refrigerator, and dishwasher. New Hardwood floors. New Washer/dryer, new cabinets with crown molding and custom stone counters. 2 new baths with a newly tiled custom shower, new vanity and chic tiled floor. Private yard, 2-car parking plus permit parking in front of unit. Perfect unit for professional person/family and perfect for pets, entertainment and barbecues.