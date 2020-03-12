1755 Ocean

Amenities

Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach. Enjoy your favorite meals in the sophisticated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry for storage. Relax in the open living room with sliding glass doors to the enchanting balcony overlooking captivating beach and ocean vistas. Lovely master features a large window welcoming floods of natural light & decadent bath with tranquil tub and luxurious shower. Building amenities include concierge, gym, pool and sun deck. Move-in today and relish resort living blocks from the best Santa Monica has to offer!