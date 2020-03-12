All apartments in Santa Monica
1755 Ocean

1755 Ocean Avenue · (310) 579-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1755 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach. Enjoy your favorite meals in the sophisticated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry for storage. Relax in the open living room with sliding glass doors to the enchanting balcony overlooking captivating beach and ocean vistas. Lovely master features a large window welcoming floods of natural light & decadent bath with tranquil tub and luxurious shower. Building amenities include concierge, gym, pool and sun deck. Move-in today and relish resort living blocks from the best Santa Monica has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Ocean have any available units?
1755 Ocean has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1755 Ocean have?
Some of 1755 Ocean's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Ocean isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Ocean pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Ocean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1755 Ocean offer parking?
No, 1755 Ocean does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Ocean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Ocean have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Ocean has a pool.
Does 1755 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 1755 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Ocean does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Ocean have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Ocean does not have units with air conditioning.
