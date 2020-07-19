All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk

1719 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Ocean Front, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Spectacular high-end custom home built directly on the sand. Ocean views throughout and rooftop has pier, coastline, and sunset views as well. Architecturally significant throughout, open spaces, high ceilings, and walls of glass flow seamlessly together. Luxury designer finishes include, Boffi kitchens and bathrooms. Home features include circular glass elevator, movie theater, wine cellar, huge rooftop with glass fire pit and spa, user-friendly electronics, and security throughout. Beach luxury redefined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have any available units?
1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have?
Some of 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk offers parking.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have a pool?
No, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have accessible units?
No, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
