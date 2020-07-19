1719 OCEAN FRONT Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Spectacular high-end custom home built directly on the sand. Ocean views throughout and rooftop has pier, coastline, and sunset views as well. Architecturally significant throughout, open spaces, high ceilings, and walls of glass flow seamlessly together. Luxury designer finishes include, Boffi kitchens and bathrooms. Home features include circular glass elevator, movie theater, wine cellar, huge rooftop with glass fire pit and spa, user-friendly electronics, and security throughout. Beach luxury redefined.