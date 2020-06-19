16 VILLAGE PARKWAY

Amenities

Seldom available twnhse in Village Park. Built in 1974, the complex is the only Santa Monica development on 8 acres of gardens, a private community pool & tennis court. End unit is light & bright & features new manufactured wood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms (one with built in desk & bookshelves) & 2.5 baths. On the first floor, there's a guest powder room, large step-down living room, dining room with adjoining atrium & wet-bar with built in display area. Unit has been upgraded with new Caesar-stone counter tops & modern faucets. Newly refreshed kitchen has built in micro-hood, stove/oven and new stainless dishwasher & room for your large refrigerator. Direct access from a large two car garage with laundry space. The second-floor features 2 nice size bedrooms with adjoining private baths & large closets. Located in coveted Santa Monica community & school district. Private safe distancing showings are available with executed PEAD form.