Last updated June 19 2020

16 VILLAGE PARKWAY

16 Village Parkway · (310) 395-6028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Village Parkway, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1263 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Seldom available twnhse in Village Park. Built in 1974, the complex is the only Santa Monica development on 8 acres of gardens, a private community pool & tennis court. End unit is light & bright & features new manufactured wood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms (one with built in desk & bookshelves) & 2.5 baths. On the first floor, there's a guest powder room, large step-down living room, dining room with adjoining atrium & wet-bar with built in display area. Unit has been upgraded with new Caesar-stone counter tops & modern faucets. Newly refreshed kitchen has built in micro-hood, stove/oven and new stainless dishwasher & room for your large refrigerator. Direct access from a large two car garage with laundry space. The second-floor features 2 nice size bedrooms with adjoining private baths & large closets. Located in coveted Santa Monica community & school district. Private safe distancing showings are available with executed PEAD form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have any available units?
16 VILLAGE PARKWAY has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have?
Some of 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
16 VILLAGE PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 VILLAGE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
