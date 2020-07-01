All apartments in Santa Monica
1531 Stanford St
1531 Stanford St

1531 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* New cooks kitchen
* Open floor plan
* Beautiful new exterior and interior frosted glass doors
* New windows
* Tiled, retro-style bathroom with lots of storage
* Tree-top view
\* Charming shared outdoor entertainment space and porch
* Private one car garage
* Near to best bike path in SM and new Metro Rail
This beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment features a huge, stunning, new cooks kitchen, with new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter-tops! The charming outdoor entertainment area makes a perfect spot for dining alfresco with a few friends. One of only 4 units, this gem is located in a quiet neighborhood in SM, close to Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, the Water Garden, the Colorado Center, pharmacies, various cafes, bus and expo train lines, schools, shops, and restaurants. With only a few minutes drive to UCLA, SMC, the Promenade and Santa Monica Beach, you know you are in the perfect location for work, fun and relaxation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Stanford St have any available units?
1531 Stanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1531 Stanford St have?
Some of 1531 Stanford St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Stanford St currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Stanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Stanford St pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Stanford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1531 Stanford St offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Stanford St offers parking.
Does 1531 Stanford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Stanford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Stanford St have a pool?
No, 1531 Stanford St does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Stanford St have accessible units?
No, 1531 Stanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Stanford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Stanford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Stanford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Stanford St does not have units with air conditioning.

