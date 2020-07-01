1531 Stanford St

Amenities
* New cooks kitchen
* Open floor plan
* Beautiful new exterior and interior frosted glass doors
* New windows
* Tiled, retro-style bathroom with lots of storage
* Tree-top view
\* Charming shared outdoor entertainment space and porch
* Private one car garage
* Near to best bike path in SM and new Metro Rail
This beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment features a huge, stunning, new cooks kitchen, with new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter-tops! The charming outdoor entertainment area makes a perfect spot for dining alfresco with a few friends. One of only 4 units, this gem is located in a quiet neighborhood in SM, close to Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, the Water Garden, the Colorado Center, pharmacies, various cafes, bus and expo train lines, schools, shops, and restaurants. With only a few minutes drive to UCLA, SMC, the Promenade and Santa Monica Beach, you know you are in the perfect location for work, fun and relaxation!