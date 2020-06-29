All apartments in Santa Monica
1507 PACIFIC Street

1507 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in prime Sunset Park with an additional detached studio apartment/ADU with tons of natural light that can be used as an in-law suite or entertainment room. The main house has a master bedroom with a brand new en-suite bathroom that opens to a garden oasis. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and children alike! The third bedroom is ideal for an office or nursery with a private entrance. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with updated appliances, breakfast nook, and garden view. Perfect location on a quiet cul-de-sac, permit parking and private driveway. Two blocks to local elementary school and junior high school. Close to shops and restaurants on Main Street and Ocean Park and Santa Monica beaches. Access to Santa Monica College track and swimming pool. A must see! Please email for additional property highlight sheet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
1507 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1507 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 1507 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 1507 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 1507 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
Yes, 1507 PACIFIC Street has a pool.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 PACIFIC Street does not have units with air conditioning.

