1507 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in prime Sunset Park with an additional detached studio apartment/ADU with tons of natural light that can be used as an in-law suite or entertainment room. The main house has a master bedroom with a brand new en-suite bathroom that opens to a garden oasis. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and children alike! The third bedroom is ideal for an office or nursery with a private entrance. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with updated appliances, breakfast nook, and garden view. Perfect location on a quiet cul-de-sac, permit parking and private driveway. Two blocks to local elementary school and junior high school. Close to shops and restaurants on Main Street and Ocean Park and Santa Monica beaches. Access to Santa Monica College track and swimming pool. A must see! Please email for additional property highlight sheet.