Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1457 Stanford St., Unit 6

1457 Stanford St · (818) 653-1393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1457 Stanford St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious Townhome Style-Condo in the heart of Santa Monica! - Beautiful townhouse style condominium situated in a six-unit complex in the heart of Santa Monica. Recently renovated kitchen has quartz counter tops, refinished wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances Spacious bonus room on the ground floor can be used as a den/family room or 4th bedroom with on suite bath. Unit has maple wood flooring on the ground floor, bright/open floor plan, and is freshly painted. Second level bedrooms are carpeted and offer ample closet space, all with floor to ceiling mirrors and organized shelving systems. Gated garage with 2 tandem spaces plus extra storage. Great Santa Monica location, close proximity to main streets, restaurants, promenade and the beach.

(RLNE4811651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have any available units?
1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have?
Some of 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does offer parking.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Stanford St., Unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
