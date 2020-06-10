1457 Stanford St., Unit 6

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious Townhome Style-Condo in the heart of Santa Monica! - Beautiful townhouse style condominium situated in a six-unit complex in the heart of Santa Monica. Recently renovated kitchen has quartz counter tops, refinished wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances Spacious bonus room on the ground floor can be used as a den/family room or 4th bedroom with on suite bath. Unit has maple wood flooring on the ground floor, bright/open floor plan, and is freshly painted. Second level bedrooms are carpeted and offer ample closet space, all with floor to ceiling mirrors and organized shelving systems. Gated garage with 2 tandem spaces plus extra storage. Great Santa Monica location, close proximity to main streets, restaurants, promenade and the beach.



(RLNE4811651)