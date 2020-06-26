1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna

Available August 1st, can be shown starting July 15th. Private and elegant luxury lease in exclusive Santa Monica, only a few blocks from Santa Monica beach. This glamorous 4,000 square foot home offers luxurious amenities and lavish d~cor with nearly every room opening to this tranquil private oasis, great for entertaining or simply enjoying the Santa Monica lifestyle. This beautifully crafted 2-story, 4-bedroom plus office home is situated on the lot for maximum privacy with a poolside covered dining and entertainment area, plus a spa and indoor sauna. The spacious master suite features a private balcony with French doors, fireplace, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Nestled in the beautiful North of Montana neighborhood, moments from quaint local restaurants and shops. Additional features: saltwater pool and spa, hardwood and marble floors, a Crestron entertainment system throughout the home, in-home theater and 2-car garage with private gated entry.