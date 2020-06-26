All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard

1436 San Vicente Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1436 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Available August 1st, can be shown starting July 15th. Private and elegant luxury lease in exclusive Santa Monica, only a few blocks from Santa Monica beach. This glamorous 4,000 square foot home offers luxurious amenities and lavish d~cor with nearly every room opening to this tranquil private oasis, great for entertaining or simply enjoying the Santa Monica lifestyle. This beautifully crafted 2-story, 4-bedroom plus office home is situated on the lot for maximum privacy with a poolside covered dining and entertainment area, plus a spa and indoor sauna. The spacious master suite features a private balcony with French doors, fireplace, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Nestled in the beautiful North of Montana neighborhood, moments from quaint local restaurants and shops. Additional features: saltwater pool and spa, hardwood and marble floors, a Crestron entertainment system throughout the home, in-home theater and 2-car garage with private gated entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have any available units?
1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have?
Some of 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles