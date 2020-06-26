1436 SAN VICENTE Boulevard

Amenities
Available August 1st, can be shown starting July 15th. Private and elegant luxury lease in exclusive Santa Monica, only a few blocks from Santa Monica beach. This glamorous 4,000 square foot home offers luxurious amenities and lavish d~cor with nearly every room opening to this tranquil private oasis, great for entertaining or simply enjoying the Santa Monica lifestyle. This beautifully crafted 2-story, 4-bedroom plus office home is situated on the lot for maximum privacy with a poolside covered dining and entertainment area, plus a spa and indoor sauna. The spacious master suite features a private balcony with French doors, fireplace, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Nestled in the beautiful North of Montana neighborhood, moments from quaint local restaurants and shops. Additional features: saltwater pool and spa, hardwood and marble floors, a Crestron entertainment system throughout the home, in-home theater and 2-car garage with private gated entry.