1433 25th St

Open House Saturday June 22, 10.30am-12pm



Freshly Remodeled, spacious and naturally well lit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Mid-City. 1/2 block from Colorado Center. 800 Sq. Ft. - New laminate wood flooring - New kitchen, appliances and granite counter tops - Bathroom with granite -Lots of closet and storage area- Laundry room in the building - Short walk to Light Rail, St. John's Hospital, Ralphs, CVS, Colorado Center - Easy access to 10 freeway via Cloverfield or 20th St (within approx. 1/2 mile) - Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. ONE PARKING SPOT CAN BE ADDED TO THE LEASE FOR THE COST OF $180/month.



$2700/mo rent, $3000.00 security deposit. Available soon. No pets.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application supplied by manager and authorize a $45 credit check.