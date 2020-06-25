All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1433 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1433 25th St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

1433 25th St

1433 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1433 25th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Open House Saturday June 22, 10.30am-12pm

Freshly Remodeled, spacious and naturally well lit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Mid-City. 1/2 block from Colorado Center. 800 Sq. Ft. - New laminate wood flooring - New kitchen, appliances and granite counter tops - Bathroom with granite -Lots of closet and storage area- Laundry room in the building - Short walk to Light Rail, St. John's Hospital, Ralphs, CVS, Colorado Center - Easy access to 10 freeway via Cloverfield or 20th St (within approx. 1/2 mile) - Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. ONE PARKING SPOT CAN BE ADDED TO THE LEASE FOR THE COST OF $180/month.

$2700/mo rent, $3000.00 security deposit. Available soon. No pets.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application supplied by manager and authorize a $45 credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 25th St have any available units?
1433 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1433 25th St have?
Some of 1433 25th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1433 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1433 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 25th St offers parking.
Does 1433 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 25th St have a pool?
No, 1433 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1433 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles