Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

1433 14th St. #4

1433 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Modern 2 Bedroom in Highly Sought After AIRE Complex - Modern unit available for lease at one of Santa Monica's newest condo building AIRE. First level residence featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an expanded outdoor living area that connects to the central communal courtyard. Impeccably designed, light-filled interiors feature rich, subtle details that elevate the living experience, from the thoughtful placement of clerestory windows to the intuitive functionality of the open, chef-caliber kitchen. This residence is purposefully designed to form a natural extension to the spacious terraces, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 14th St. #4 have any available units?
1433 14th St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1433 14th St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1433 14th St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 14th St. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 offer parking?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 have a pool?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 14th St. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 14th St. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
