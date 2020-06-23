1430 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This bright and remodeled one-bedroom apartment sits in the heart of Santa Monica, in a quite side street nearby all major attractions, bus lines, restaurants and more. Floor to ceiling windows, New kitchen and all appliances, New bathrooms.



Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, paint, cabinets and appliances. A lovely private outdoor gated backyard with dining set, umbrella and high wood fence to provide privacy. Washer and Dryer inside the units. Free standing Air Conditioning in unit to keep cool on these hot summer days.



We also live in S.M. and are very much involved with our properties and our guests. We will give you our cell no. and email address so that you can contact us anytime shall you be needing anything at all.



Great restaurants are a stones throw away, including Third Street Promenade, the pier and Montana Avenue. Several bus lines stop directly in front of the main street and many more are just a couple of blocks away, giving you access to all areas of the city anywhere from the beach to Hollywood and everything in between. S.M. buses are very easily accessible. The Santa Monica beach is a 5 minute drive. A parking structure can be located on 2nd street going West on Santa Monica Blvd. Which leaves you in between 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place (Mall) and of course the famous Santa Monica Pier