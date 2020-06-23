All apartments in Santa Monica
1430 19th Street
1430 19th Street

1430 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

1430 19th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This bright and remodeled one-bedroom apartment sits in the heart of Santa Monica, in a quite side street nearby all major attractions, bus lines, restaurants and more. Floor to ceiling windows, New kitchen and all appliances, New bathrooms.

Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, paint, cabinets and appliances. A lovely private outdoor gated backyard with dining set, umbrella and high wood fence to provide privacy. Washer and Dryer inside the units. Free standing Air Conditioning in unit to keep cool on these hot summer days.

We also live in S.M. and are very much involved with our properties and our guests. We will give you our cell no. and email address so that you can contact us anytime shall you be needing anything at all.

Great restaurants are a stones throw away, including Third Street Promenade, the pier and Montana Avenue. Several bus lines stop directly in front of the main street and many more are just a couple of blocks away, giving you access to all areas of the city anywhere from the beach to Hollywood and everything in between. S.M. buses are very easily accessible. The Santa Monica beach is a 5 minute drive. A parking structure can be located on 2nd street going West on Santa Monica Blvd. Which leaves you in between 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place (Mall) and of course the famous Santa Monica Pier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 19th Street have any available units?
1430 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1430 19th Street have?
Some of 1430 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1430 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1430 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1430 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1430 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 1430 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1430 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1430 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1430 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 19th Street has units with air conditioning.
