1344 Princeton St Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Available Now Spacious 2bed +2bath in Santa Monica near 26th Street and Santa Monica Blvd. This unique owners unit comes with all appliances: stove, fridge, A/C, dishwasher and direct access to a washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout with separate dining area and fireplace in the living room. Great unit with character and lots of closet space. Comes with a garage parking for two cars.



Lots of stores and restaurants within walking distance on Santa Monica and 26th Street. Call or email to make an appointment to view the unit.



(RLNE4314072)