All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1344 Princeton St Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1344 Princeton St Apt C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 Princeton St Apt C

1344 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1344 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now Spacious 2bed +2bath in Santa Monica near 26th Street and Santa Monica Blvd. This unique owners unit comes with all appliances: stove, fridge, A/C, dishwasher and direct access to a washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout with separate dining area and fireplace in the living room. Great unit with character and lots of closet space. Comes with a garage parking for two cars.

Lots of stores and restaurants within walking distance on Santa Monica and 26th Street. Call or email to make an appointment to view the unit.

(RLNE4314072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have any available units?
1344 Princeton St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have?
Some of 1344 Princeton St Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Princeton St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Princeton St Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Princeton St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Princeton St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Princeton St Apt C does offer parking.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Princeton St Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have a pool?
No, 1344 Princeton St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1344 Princeton St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Princeton St Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Princeton St Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1344 Princeton St Apt C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles