1339 26TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled two-level townhouse style condo for rent in prime Santa Monica city center between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd just a short walk from Whole Foods, several restaurants, shops, and the top employers in the city. Unit features hardwood floors, fully remodeled kitchen with gas range and movable island with cutting board top. Tons of natural light flood in through upgraded double paned windows and sliding glass doors on both levels. Master bedroom and living room both feature outdoor balcony seating areas. There is laundry in unit, 2 side by side, garage parking spaces, storage closet, central A/C and heat.