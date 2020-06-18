All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1339 26TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1339 26TH Street

1339 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled two-level townhouse style condo for rent in prime Santa Monica city center between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd just a short walk from Whole Foods, several restaurants, shops, and the top employers in the city. Unit features hardwood floors, fully remodeled kitchen with gas range and movable island with cutting board top. Tons of natural light flood in through upgraded double paned windows and sliding glass doors on both levels. Master bedroom and living room both feature outdoor balcony seating areas. There is laundry in unit, 2 side by side, garage parking spaces, storage closet, central A/C and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 26TH Street have any available units?
1339 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1339 26TH Street have?
Some of 1339 26TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1339 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1339 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1339 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1339 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 1339 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 26TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 1339 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1339 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1339 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1339 26TH Street has units with air conditioning.
