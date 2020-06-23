1338 BERKELEY Street

Amenities

FULLY REMODELED - Here is your chance to live in a freshly remodeled, 2nd Floor, 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom, Light and Bright Apartment, located just South of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. West facing unit with few shared walls. Only 5 total units in the Building. Gorgeously Remodeled. Features hardwood floors throughout, all new, stunning kitchen with custom maple wood kitchen cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops, new appliances, dishwasher, microwave, all appliances included. Both Bathrooms, custom bath vanities and lighting. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Come see this rare unit before it's gone! Located just South of Wilshire Blvd. Walk to Busby's, Bristol Farms, sushi, pubs and restaurants, and more! You can't beat this location!! Must see! Laundry in the building.