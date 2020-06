Amenities

Totally renovated 2 bedroom house with Quartz kitchen and bath, new cabinets, modern appliances, recessed lighting. Also included is an entertainment area which can be used as a den, office or tv area. Super large living room/dining area combination. Attached breakfast bar/quartz dining table. Washer and dryer in service porch. Double stacked closets in bedrooms. Access to front and backyard.