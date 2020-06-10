All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

1234 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, located in the heart of Santa Monica. Just a short drive to the beach, Third Street Promenade, Venice Beach, Westwood, and Beverly Hills. Within walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Walgreens Pharmacy, and several nearby restaurants. Also within walking distance of McKinley Elementary and School and Lincoln Middle School, both award-winning schools within the SMMUSD school district. This fully detached house, situated in the front of a duplex property, features an open floor plan with a Contemporary Kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry. Mid-Century Modern inspired light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, and stunning flooring add plenty of character to the home. From the dining room, Double French Doors lead to backyard. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and double-pane windows, adding tons of natural light. Upstairs has Central A/C. Bonus room upstairs that can be used as an office or any other desired purpose. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this wonderful home and enjoy everything Santa Monica has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 21st Street have any available units?
1234 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1234 21st Street have?
Some of 1234 21st Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1234 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1234 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1234 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1234 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1234 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1234 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1234 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1234 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1234 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
