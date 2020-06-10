1234 21st Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, located in the heart of Santa Monica. Just a short drive to the beach, Third Street Promenade, Venice Beach, Westwood, and Beverly Hills. Within walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Walgreens Pharmacy, and several nearby restaurants. Also within walking distance of McKinley Elementary and School and Lincoln Middle School, both award-winning schools within the SMMUSD school district. This fully detached house, situated in the front of a duplex property, features an open floor plan with a Contemporary Kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry. Mid-Century Modern inspired light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, and stunning flooring add plenty of character to the home. From the dining room, Double French Doors lead to backyard. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and double-pane windows, adding tons of natural light. Upstairs has Central A/C. Bonus room upstairs that can be used as an office or any other desired purpose. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this wonderful home and enjoy everything Santa Monica has to offer!