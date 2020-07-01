All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1144 17TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1144 17TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1144 17TH Street

1144 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1144 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
North of Wilshire Santa Monica 2BR/2BA Townhouse located near many locally sourced grocery stores and a block from St. John's Hospital. Each bedroom suite has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Newer kitchen with stone counters, Wolf range and Miele appliances. Nicely remodeled bathrooms. Andersen Windows and Hardwood floors throughout. Corner unit with only one common wall and South and West exposure for lots of sunlight and ocean breezes.Two car side-by-side parking. In unit Miele laundry. Gated complex and Ring security system for home and parking. Available short-term (2 month minimum) at $6500 per month with all utilities included plus WiFi. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 17TH Street have any available units?
1144 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1144 17TH Street have?
Some of 1144 17TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1144 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1144 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1144 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1144 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 1144 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 17TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1144 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1144 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1144 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 17TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles