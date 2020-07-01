1144 17TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

North of Wilshire Santa Monica 2BR/2BA Townhouse located near many locally sourced grocery stores and a block from St. John's Hospital. Each bedroom suite has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Newer kitchen with stone counters, Wolf range and Miele appliances. Nicely remodeled bathrooms. Andersen Windows and Hardwood floors throughout. Corner unit with only one common wall and South and West exposure for lots of sunlight and ocean breezes.Two car side-by-side parking. In unit Miele laundry. Gated complex and Ring security system for home and parking. Available short-term (2 month minimum) at $6500 per month with all utilities included plus WiFi. No pets.