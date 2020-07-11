1118 16TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Private Fully Furnished Bungalow available immediately! Completely remodeled and appointed with high-end finishes including an outfitted Chef's Kitchen and designer bathroom. The unit is absolutely turnkey! There are NO common walls?it's like your own private home! Laundry inside the unit. Ideal Santa Monica location north of Wilshire and close to Montana Ave with easy access to coffee shops, restaurants, stores, and a Whole Foods! Not to mention only 16 blocks from the beach! Available immediately minimum 6 months.