1118 16TH Street

Amenities
Private Fully Furnished Bungalow available immediately! Completely remodeled and appointed with high-end finishes including an outfitted Chef's Kitchen and designer bathroom. The unit is absolutely turnkey! There are NO common walls?it's like your own private home! Laundry inside the unit. Ideal Santa Monica location north of Wilshire and close to Montana Ave with easy access to coffee shops, restaurants, stores, and a Whole Foods! Not to mention only 16 blocks from the beach! Available immediately minimum 6 months.