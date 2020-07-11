All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

1118 16TH Street

1118 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1118 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Private Fully Furnished Bungalow available immediately! Completely remodeled and appointed with high-end finishes including an outfitted Chef's Kitchen and designer bathroom. The unit is absolutely turnkey! There are NO common walls?it's like your own private home! Laundry inside the unit. Ideal Santa Monica location north of Wilshire and close to Montana Ave with easy access to coffee shops, restaurants, stores, and a Whole Foods! Not to mention only 16 blocks from the beach! Available immediately minimum 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 16TH Street have any available units?
1118 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1118 16TH Street have?
Some of 1118 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1118 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1118 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1118 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 1118 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 1118 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 16TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
