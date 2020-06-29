1117 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

2 tandem parking spaces included in rent!~BRAND NEW stove and refrigerator. Remodeled lower 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment available for lease in the heart of Santa Monica above Wilshire Boulevard. Apartment has a large private patio. Hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tiled kitchen and ceramic bathroom floors. Dining area off of kitchen with enough room for table with chairs. Huge bedroom closet and community laundry on premises.~ Excellent location in Santa Monica near Palisades Park, 3rd Street Promenade, walking distance to the ocean, and near Montana Ave. shops. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH, NO BARBECUE.~