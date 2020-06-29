All apartments in Santa Monica
1117 10TH Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:56 PM

1117 10TH Street

1117 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
2 tandem parking spaces included in rent!~BRAND NEW stove and refrigerator. Remodeled lower 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment available for lease in the heart of Santa Monica above Wilshire Boulevard. Apartment has a large private patio. Hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tiled kitchen and ceramic bathroom floors. Dining area off of kitchen with enough room for table with chairs. Huge bedroom closet and community laundry on premises.~ Excellent location in Santa Monica near Palisades Park, 3rd Street Promenade, walking distance to the ocean, and near Montana Ave. shops. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH, NO BARBECUE.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 10TH Street have any available units?
1117 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1117 10TH Street have?
Some of 1117 10TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1117 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 1117 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 1117 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 10TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

