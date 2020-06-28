1044 9th St 2BRA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 146994



Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a great Santa Monica neighborhood. Large (approx. 1,350 sq ft), with balcony facing the street. Stove, fridge, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry on site. One car underground garage with additional street parking (no permit required).



The building is well-maintained, quiet and pet-friendly. You'll have tons of options within walking distance: 3rd street promenade, Montana Ave shops and restaurants, the beach.



One of the best-valued listings in the area. Reduced rent for quick occupancy.

No Dogs Allowed



