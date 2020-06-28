All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1044 9th St 2BRA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1044 9th St 2BRA
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1044 9th St 2BRA

1044 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1044 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 146994

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a great Santa Monica neighborhood. Large (approx. 1,350 sq ft), with balcony facing the street. Stove, fridge, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry on site. One car underground garage with additional street parking (no permit required).

The building is well-maintained, quiet and pet-friendly. You'll have tons of options within walking distance: 3rd street promenade, Montana Ave shops and restaurants, the beach.

One of the best-valued listings in the area. Reduced rent for quick occupancy.
Use the form on this website to ask questions or schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146994p
Property Id 146994

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5089890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have any available units?
1044 9th St 2BRA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1044 9th St 2BRA have?
Some of 1044 9th St 2BRA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 9th St 2BRA currently offering any rent specials?
1044 9th St 2BRA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 9th St 2BRA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 9th St 2BRA is pet friendly.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA offer parking?
Yes, 1044 9th St 2BRA offers parking.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 9th St 2BRA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have a pool?
No, 1044 9th St 2BRA does not have a pool.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have accessible units?
No, 1044 9th St 2BRA does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 9th St 2BRA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 9th St 2BRA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 9th St 2BRA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles