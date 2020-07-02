All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1033 CHELSEA Avenue

1033 Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Chelsea Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath Cecil Gale Traditional home located north of Wilshire in the coveted Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School district. Douglas Park is close enough to feel like your extended backyard, and you can walk to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Large windows flood the home with natural light. Pristine refinished hardwood floors in all of the main rooms, with wainscoting in the formal dining room and crown molding in the living areas. Enjoy cooking in a remodeled kitchen. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are brand new, as are the washer and dryer in the laundry room. Large private backyard has orange and lemon trees. Electrical system is new. Dogs are welcome! As a bonus, there is a large private 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have any available units?
1033 CHELSEA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have?
Some of 1033 CHELSEA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 CHELSEA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1033 CHELSEA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 CHELSEA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 CHELSEA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 CHELSEA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

