1033 CHELSEA Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tastefully remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath Cecil Gale Traditional home located north of Wilshire in the coveted Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School district. Douglas Park is close enough to feel like your extended backyard, and you can walk to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Large windows flood the home with natural light. Pristine refinished hardwood floors in all of the main rooms, with wainscoting in the formal dining room and crown molding in the living areas. Enjoy cooking in a remodeled kitchen. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are brand new, as are the washer and dryer in the laundry room. Large private backyard has orange and lemon trees. Electrical system is new. Dogs are welcome! As a bonus, there is a large private 2-car garage.