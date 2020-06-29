1023 4th Street

Amenities

Fourth Street Apartments provide old world charm in a modern beachside setting. This fully renovated 1920\'s building offers spacious studio apartments with great amenities. Our homes feature gorgeous hardwood floors, charming dor and granite countertops, all in Santa Monica \'s most desirable neighborhood; just four blocks from the beach, and within walking distance to lively Third Street Promenade as well as Montana Avenue. Our residents enjoy a home from which the walk to world class dining, trendy shops and nightlife is just as pleasurable as the destination.

Available for lease is a beautiful first floor extra spacious studio apartment with private rear entrace.This wonderful apartment features a very generously sized living space, a large renovated kitchen with tons of cabinet space and granite kitchen counters, a spacious elegantly tiled full bath and many windows for you to enjoy the area\'s pleasant ocean breezes. Street parking ? permit required, garage available at an additional $150.00/monthly..

Amenities: Original Refinished Hardwood Floors, Fully Renovated Kitchens, Granite Countertops, Mirrored Wardrobe Closets, Refrigerator, Stove, Ceiling Fans & Recessed Lighting, Classic Pedestal Sinks, Tiled Floors, Ample Living Space, Elegant Molding & High Ceilings, Carefully Restored Vintage Building, Intercom Access, Indoor Bicycle Rack, On-site Laundry Room, Well Maintained Common Areas, Exclusive Neighborhood & Ocean Breezes!.

Utilities: Gas, Landscaping.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Wall Heater.

Parking: Check Availability.

IT490118 - IT49IS1111