Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1023 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 4th Street

1023 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Fourth Street Apartments provide old world charm in a modern beachside setting. This fully renovated 1920\'s building offers spacious studio apartments with great amenities. Our homes feature gorgeous hardwood floors, charming dor and granite countertops, all in Santa Monica \'s most desirable neighborhood; just four blocks from the beach, and within walking distance to lively Third Street Promenade as well as Montana Avenue. Our residents enjoy a home from which the walk to world class dining, trendy shops and nightlife is just as pleasurable as the destination.
Available for lease is a beautiful first floor extra spacious studio apartment with private rear entrace.This wonderful apartment features a very generously sized living space, a large renovated kitchen with tons of cabinet space and granite kitchen counters, a spacious elegantly tiled full bath and many windows for you to enjoy the area\'s pleasant ocean breezes. Street parking ? permit required, garage available at an additional $150.00/monthly..
Amenities: Original Refinished Hardwood Floors, Fully Renovated Kitchens, Granite Countertops, Mirrored Wardrobe Closets, Refrigerator, Stove, Ceiling Fans & Recessed Lighting, Classic Pedestal Sinks, Tiled Floors, Ample Living Space, Elegant Molding & High Ceilings, Carefully Restored Vintage Building, Intercom Access, Indoor Bicycle Rack, On-site Laundry Room, Well Maintained Common Areas, Exclusive Neighborhood & Ocean Breezes!.
Utilities: Gas, Landscaping.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Wall Heater.
Parking: Check Availability.
http://ismrem.com/1111/fourthstreetapartments-apartments-for-rent/los-angeles/90403/0-bed-1-bath

IT490118 - IT49IS1111

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 4th Street have any available units?
1023 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1023 4th Street have?
Some of 1023 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1023 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1023 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1023 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

