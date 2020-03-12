All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1014 4th Street - 8, #8
1014 4th Street - 8, #8

1014 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large street facing 2 bedroom condo. Top floor unit with lots of light and views. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space. New kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave), washer & dryer and flatscreen TV. Real hardwood floors. Great closet space in bedrooms and hallway. AC units in bedrooms and lots of windows and sliding glass door providing a nice cross breeze. Large patio big enough for small table and chairs and gas grill. 2 parking spaces in the gated garage below building. Cable ready. Water and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities. No pets. No smoking. Building does have an elevator.

Prime location in a quiet neighborhood and a short walk to 3rd street promenade, shops, restaurants, the pier, and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have any available units?
1014 4th Street - 8, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have?
Some of 1014 4th Street - 8, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1014 4th Street - 8, #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 does offer parking.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have a pool?
No, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have accessible units?
No, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 4th Street - 8, #8 has units with air conditioning.
