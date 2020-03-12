1014 4th Street - 8, #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Large street facing 2 bedroom condo. Top floor unit with lots of light and views. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space. New kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave), washer & dryer and flatscreen TV. Real hardwood floors. Great closet space in bedrooms and hallway. AC units in bedrooms and lots of windows and sliding glass door providing a nice cross breeze. Large patio big enough for small table and chairs and gas grill. 2 parking spaces in the gated garage below building. Cable ready. Water and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities. No pets. No smoking. Building does have an elevator.



Prime location in a quiet neighborhood and a short walk to 3rd street promenade, shops, restaurants, the pier, and the beach!